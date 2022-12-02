Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $30.70 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001246 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013272 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

