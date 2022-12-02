Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $41.80 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.80 million and $755,811.66 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,974.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00456019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00116158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00849157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00649147 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00247880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,475 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

