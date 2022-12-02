Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $9.91 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $32,482.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00454181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00116551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00849613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00650466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00248135 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,575,422 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

