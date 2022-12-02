Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.61

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.61 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 58.48 ($0.70). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.68), with a volume of 15,580 shares changing hands.
Vianet Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £16.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5,750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.51.
Insider Transactions at Vianet Group
In other news, insider Stella Panu acquired 45,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($25,840.41).
About Vianet Group
Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

