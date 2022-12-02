Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.31 billion-$6.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-$2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

