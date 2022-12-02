Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.10. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 706 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $552.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

