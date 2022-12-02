Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

