Virtu Financial LLC Buys 7,964 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 179.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

