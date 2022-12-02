Virtu Financial LLC Has $736,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL opened at $2,558.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,267.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,873.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

