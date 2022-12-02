Virtu Financial LLC Invests $672,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 944.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.