Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $97.39.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.