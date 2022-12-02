Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VPG stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
