Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.