Vojin Todorovic Sells 32,076 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 32,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $749,616.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,487.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vojin Todorovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Vojin Todorovic sold 5,826 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $145,824.78.

On Friday, October 21st, Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BBW stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 601,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,713. The company has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.