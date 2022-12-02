Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,818,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.