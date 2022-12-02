Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 242,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -0.34. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

