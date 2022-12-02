Wedbush Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,600.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,467.73.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,552.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,365.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,211.45. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

