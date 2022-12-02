Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tricon Residential (TCN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN):

11/29/2022 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

10/18/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.75 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,362. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 3,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 165,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

