Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.40. 19,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,580. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

