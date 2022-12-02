Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 86,523 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,523 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,297. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

