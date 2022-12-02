Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 769,798 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,496,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 391,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 35.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 335,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

PAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:PAX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.59. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,512. The firm has a market cap of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 165.86%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

