Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,375. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

