Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,294,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.