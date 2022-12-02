WEMIX Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $134.87 million and $457.17 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.43 or 0.06282737 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00506619 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.83 or 0.30814963 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,037,267,769 coins and its circulating supply is 244,596,297 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. More information can be found at http://wemix.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

