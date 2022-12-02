West Michigan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 150,091 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 74,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

