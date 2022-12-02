Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 2,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,252. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

