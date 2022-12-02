Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.13 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Forest Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.24%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

