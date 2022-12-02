Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.13 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Western Forest Products Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Forest Products
In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
