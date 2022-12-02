Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$58.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.6 %
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
