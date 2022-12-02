Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,198,026 shares.The stock last traded at $39.43 and had previously closed at $40.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

