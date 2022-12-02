Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,678.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($36.49) to GBX 2,800 ($33.50) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($34.99) to GBX 2,360 ($28.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($41.87) to GBX 2,640 ($31.58) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $4.80 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

