Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 4.4%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.08 and last traded at $82.37. 143,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,195,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.06.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.