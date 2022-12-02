Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Workday stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.48. 3,327,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.29. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

