Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $212.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $169.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

