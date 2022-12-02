World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,479.62

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and $64,479.62 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00077809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025220 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

