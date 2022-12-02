WOW-token 1-Day Volume Tops $2.01 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $439.23 million and approximately $2.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.01723159 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013912 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.01806662 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392276 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

