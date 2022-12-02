Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,982,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 23,697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.1 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

