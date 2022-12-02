Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,982,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 23,697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.1 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
About Wynn Macau
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.