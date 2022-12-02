Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $612.66

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.66 ($7.33) and traded as low as GBX 597 ($7.14). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.66), with a volume of 45,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 612.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.21.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

