Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

