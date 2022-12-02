XDC Network (XDC) Hits Market Cap of $280.65 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $280.65 million and $2.88 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.51 or 0.06296796 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00510691 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.86 or 0.31062670 BTC.
XDC Network Profile
XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XDC Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.