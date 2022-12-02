XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in XPeng by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.