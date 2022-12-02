XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.
XPeng Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $53.92.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
