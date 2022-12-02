XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

XPeng Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in XPeng by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

