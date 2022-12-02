XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $8.92 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup to $8.92 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.
XPeng Stock Up 14.8 %
NYSE:XPEV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 94,255,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $51.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.