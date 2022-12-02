XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $8.92 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup to $8.92 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

XPeng Stock Up 14.8 %

NYSE:XPEV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 94,255,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

