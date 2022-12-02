Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 46,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,122,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Yatsen Stock Up 11.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $592.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -3.29.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

