Yiren Digital (YRD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) recently:

11/29/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Yiren Digital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

