Yiren Digital (YRD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) recently:
- 11/29/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2022 – Yiren Digital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
