Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading Up 1.3%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 40,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 169,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.97.
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
