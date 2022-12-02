Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading Up 1.3%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 40,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 169,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Z Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Z had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Z Holdings Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

