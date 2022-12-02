Zcash Price Hits $46.12 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $730.12 million and $39.42 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $46.12 or 0.00271397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00088343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00062542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,830,500 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.