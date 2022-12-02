Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 1.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,232,000 after purchasing an additional 369,601 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 69,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $2,437,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile



Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

