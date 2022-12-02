Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $334.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.