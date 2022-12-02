Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.34 million. Zumiez also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.51 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair cut Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $425.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.44. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 49.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

