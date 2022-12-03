10,165 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Whirlpool makes up approximately 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Whirlpool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Whirlpool by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2,761.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $146.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

