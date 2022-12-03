11,504 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

