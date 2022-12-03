1,302 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day moving average of $240.53.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
